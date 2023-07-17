Committee to monitor online services on AAS under PSGA

Jammu, July 17: A five-member panel will monitor online services on Auto Appeal System (AAS) under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee for monitoring of online services as well as appeals, escalated on Auto Appeal System (AAS), in order to ensure hassle free, transparent and time bound delivery of public services under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
The committee will have Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department as its chairman while Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department; Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances Department; Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department as its members.
As per its Terms of reference, the Committee will have an access to Auto Appeal System (AAS) for monitoring of time bound delivery of Public Services enlisted under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011. It will regularly monitor the pendency of public services at the level of designated officers and appeals at the level of First and Second Appellate Authorities.
The panel will also monitor district or department wise appeals as well as Authority wise appeals and will ensure the time bound delivery of public services as well as disposal of Authority wise appeals under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 as per prescribed timelines.
The panel will ensure imposition of penalties, as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011, in case Designated Officers and Appellate Authorities fail to provide public services/dispose of appeals as per specified timelines.
The committee has been asked to submit its report, on a monthly basis, to the government. It will be serviced by the Information Technology Department. “Moreover, the Information Technology Department shall be the Nodal Department for technological aid or any other support required by the Committee,” Verma directed.