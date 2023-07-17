Committee to monitor online services on AAS under PSGA

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee for monitoring of online services as well as appeals, escalated on Auto Appeal System (AAS), in order to ensure hassle free, transparent and time bound delivery of public services under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

The committee will have Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department as its chairman while Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department; Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances Department; Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department as its members.