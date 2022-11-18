Committees constituted for implementing PMJVK Scheme in J&K

Jammu, Nov 18: J&K government on Friday constituted Union Territory, District and Block level committees for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) Scheme in the Union Territory.
PMJVK is a scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) designed to address the development deficits of the Minority Concentration areas identified on the basis of minority population and socio-economic and basic amenities data of Census 2011.
The task of these panels will be preparation, scrutiny, approval, execution and monitoring of plans for implementation of the PMJVK scheme in J&K.
The 21-member UT Level Committee (UTLC) will be headed by the Chief Secretary.
Besides the Chief Secretary, the Administrative Secretaries of Finance; Jal Shakti; Housing and Urban Development; Skill Development; Industries and Commerce; Higher Education; School Education; Science and Technology; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Revenue; Social Welfare; Youth Services and Sports; Tourism; Health and Medical Education Departments will be the members of UTLC.
Deputy Commissioner of concerned district; Director Social Welfare Jammu/Kashmir; General Manager Lead Bank UTLBC and a representative of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will also be its members while the Administrative Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department will be its member secretary.
While recommending projects under PMJVK to the Empowered Committee of Ministry of UTLC will ensure that the proposed projects are located in an area in the district where the minority population is more than 25 percent in the catchment area (15 km radius) besides they should be as per the objectives and guidelines of PMJVK.