Complaints against private schools, stationary shops  reviewed in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 25: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa held a meeting with the Chief Education Officer, Jammu and his team in context with the complaints against private schools being received in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Chief Education Officer to ensure that all the complaints are enquired into by the special monitoring teams and reports are submitted in time.
The complaints that are being received on the EOC helpline are being forwarded to the Directorate of School Education regularly to ensure that necessary action is taken under the powers vested by the J&K School Education Act 2002.The reports received based on the enquiries are also being forwarded to the Directorate of School Education for necessary action as per the provisions.