Complex urological cancers | Advanced robot-aided surgery new hope for patients: Dr Aggarwal

Jammu, Oct 25: ‘For the patients suffering from complex urological cancers, the world’s most advanced 4th Generation Robot – Da Vinci Xi is a new ray of hope as the robot-aided surgery not only has more success rate but also helps patients with less blood wastage, less pain, less scars and immediate recovery. With the help of newer technologies, we are now able to remove only the tumour and save the kidney in most of the cases.’
This was stated by Dr Dharmender Aggarwal, Consultant, Urology, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Fortis Hospital Mohali, in a press conference here on Wednesday.
Dr Aggarwal, who has undergone training in complex cancer surgeries and robot-aided Surgery from London and has performed more than 550 robotic surgeries cases till now, added that compared to the usual stay of 12-14 days in an open surgery, robot-aided surgery allowed a patient to walk on the same day of the procedure.
“Robot-aided surgery is the latest form of minimal invasive surgery and provides a 3D view of the operative field via a special camera inserted into the body of the patient. Parts of the body which are difficult to reach with the human hand can be accessed through robot-assisted arms that can rotate 360 degrees,” he said.
While citing stories of successful treatment and saving lives of the patients, Dr Aggarwal said, “A 22-year-old patient had been experiencing blood in his urine (hematuria) along with intermittent abdominal pain for quite some time.