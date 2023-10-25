Complex urological cancers | Advanced robot-aided surgery new hope for patients: Dr Aggarwal

This was stated by Dr Dharmender Aggarwal, Consultant, Urology, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Fortis Hospital Mohali, in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Dr Aggarwal, who has undergone training in complex cancer surgeries and robot-aided Surgery from London and has performed more than 550 robotic surgeries cases till now, added that compared to the usual stay of 12-14 days in an open surgery, robot-aided surgery allowed a patient to walk on the same day of the procedure.