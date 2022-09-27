Comprehensive plan in place to deal with terror, anti-national elements: DGP

The police chief further said action against the terror networks would definitely have a positive impact and there was no need to look at the country-wide raids from a communal angle.

Singh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the award distribution ceremony of the 11th J&K Shooting Championship, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and the National Rifle Association of India from September 20 to September 27 here. "There is a very comprehensive kind of plan in place to deal with terror elements and also those who are anti-national. Any action against the terror networks will weaken such groups and will definitely have a positive impact," he said.