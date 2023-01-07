Condolence meet held in memory of former Programme Executive of Doordarshan

The former head of Doordarshan, Shabir Mujahid, also appreciated the services of the deceased in his condolence speech and said that the deceased always played a key role in presenting Doordarshan programmes in an efficient manner. He also expressed his condolences with Tariq Javed and his family. During this condolence meeting, apart from the leading writer of the state, Khalid Hussain, well-known actor and director Kamal Razdan, Captain Maharaj, Mushtaq Hanjuri, Syed Riaz, Bashir Qadri, Shahnaz Hussain,Mushtaq Wani, Sadesh Verma and other personalities also offered their condolences and expressed solidarity with the Tariq Javeed.

In this condolence meeting, two minutes of silence was observed on the death of the deceased.