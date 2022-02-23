Cong opposes J&K’s Excise,Transport policies

Jammu, Feb 23: Congress on Wednesday opposed the new Transport and Excise policies of the J&K administration and questioned BJP for “converting city of temples and Jammu region into a liquor hub”.
A statement of Congress issued here said that reacting to the recent decisions regarding the transport industry, especially the ban on commercial vehicles of over 20 years in Srinagar and Jammu cities, senior Congress leaders said that the transport industry was already suffering due to huge taxes levied on them.
“In such a scenario, unreasonable policies including the new ban order are injustice with the industry,” they said.
JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, vice president Mula Ram, chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma besides other Congress leaders, who signed the statement, criticised BJP for its “double standards” on the issue of liquor shops saying that Jammu had been witnessing mushrooming growth of liquor business.
“While in opposition, it used to term it a conspiracy of Kashmiri leaders to push Jammu youth to alcohol addiction, under the BJP regime, the liquor mafia expanded by leaps and bounds. Earlier, they pushed the local traders to the wall and snatched the source of income from several individual traders and now more and more shops are coming up. BJP stands exposed on every issue, particularly in hobnobbing with influential people at the cost of local traders in various lucrative trades in J&K,” they said.