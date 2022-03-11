Cong will intensify fight against BJP’s policies in J&K: Rajni Patil

Jammu, Mar 11: All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for J&K Rajni Patil Friday said that Congress would intensify its ideological fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its policies for J&K and its people.
Addressing a workers meeting here, Patil said, “The politics of disorientation and false propaganda has become the hallmark of the functioning of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. It has failed to contain the unprecedented price hike, check unemployment and address the grievances of people of J&K post-August 5, 2019.”
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed dismay over the lack of any major initiative to give a boost to the economically-distressed region.
JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla called upon the people to teach BJP a lesson for price rise, unemployment, agricultural distress, and crony capitalism in the country.