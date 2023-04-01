Congress 93 times misused Article 356 to topple opposition govts : Rana

“Times have gone and the factotums of the dynasts must now learn to reconcile and adopt the new political culture of the greatest democracy of the world where a common man belonging to Other Backward Classes can rise to become the Prime Minister and a tribal woman making it to the highest office of Head of the Nation,” Rana said, adding this is New India, which is stepping towards becoming the Vishwa Guru.

The senior BJP leader termed the euphoria of the opposition as a sign of deep frustration on the face of shrinking political space across the country due to acts of omission and commission and the open loot that has brought them together to form a coalition of corrupt. The fear of being caught for plundering the public exchequer has snatched from them their basic sense of proportion, which is why the political discourse has gone down to the lowest depths of Indian history. In their attempt to demean the nation just because of hate Narendra Modi syndrome, they have started targeting the institutions, not only across the country but around the world as well, he said, adding that this is the least the people of the country will tolerate.