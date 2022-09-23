Congress appoints head of social media wing

Jammu, Sep 23: Bilal Rashid, a PhD scholar and a young politician hailing from Rajouri district, has been appointed as chairperson of Congress Social Media Wing in Jammu and Kashmir.
An order in this connection has been issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal after approval by the Congress high command, a press note said.
Bilal has been associated with the party for the last few years. He has worked in the Congress Social Media Department as an executive member.
A press statement issued by Bilal said that he raised issues of local, regional and national importance time and again through his social media accounts, that was why Congress party trusted his abilities and gave him a big responsibility ahead of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“When senior politicians who enjoyed power in Congress are leaving party, the Congress is trusting young, intelligent minds and giving them responsibilities,” he mentioned while extending gratitude to the AICC president Sonia Gandhi , Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, AICC incharge of J&K Rajni Patil and JKPCC leadership besides other senior leaders of AICC for providing him this opportunity.