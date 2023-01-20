Congress B-team of PAGD, Rahul its foot soldier: Rana

Devender Rana said the beginning of undoing the wrongs commenced on August 5, 2019 when Parliament repealed the Article 370, granting special status to this part of the country, and making it integral with the nation emotionally and in totality. He said the onus now lies on the Congress to clear its stand on this historic milestone, especially in the wake of its alliance with the PAGD, which has made known its opposition to total integration of J&K with the Dominium of India.

Devender Rana said, as if the follies and erroneous political moves of Jawaharlal Nehru in respect of Jammu and Kashmir were not enough, Rahul Gandhi has embarked upon the ‘Mission Break India’ under the garb of “Bharat Jodo Yatra’’, which is reflected by his controversial alliances with elements inimical to peace and tranquility. By joining hands with the PAGD, the Congress has allowed itself to get consumed by their politics of deceit and deception, he added.