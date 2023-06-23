Congress criticises govt for power crisis

In a statement Chief Spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma said that this kind of situation is unprecedented and never witnessed in the past. “It is admitted fact that power consumption is less in Jammu region while it provided more revenue to the government. At present Jammu region is facing scorching heat and worst affected due to power short fall. The government has totally failed to improve the situation since the hot summer season in Jammu and power crisis has been the worst and this has badly affected the water supply system especially in rural belt of Jammu region, due prolonged power cuts while in rural areas it is more worst,”he said.