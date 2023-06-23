Congress criticises govt for power crisis

Jammu, June 22: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today came down heavily on the UT Administration for the power crisis and asked it to take immediate steps to improve the situation before it further worsens.
In a statement Chief Spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma said that this kind of situation is unprecedented and never witnessed in the past. “It is admitted fact that power consumption is less in Jammu region while it provided more revenue to the government. At present Jammu region is facing scorching heat and worst affected due to power short fall. The government has totally failed to improve the situation since the hot summer season in Jammu and power crisis has been the worst and this has badly affected the water supply system especially in rural belt of Jammu region, due prolonged power cuts while in rural areas it is more worst,”he said.
Sharma said that governmnt has imposed water tax in both urban and rural areas but there is no regular and proper supply of water during normal times. The government has also imposed tax on private wells, hand pumps and other individual sources of water developed by the rural population at their own expense of lakhs of rupees to meet their family or Mohala requirements of water, he added.