Congress dividing nation through its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Arun Prabhat

Srinagar, Jan 16: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Jammu and Kashmir today accused Congress of dividing the nation and dubbed the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as “Bharat Todo Yatra”.
In a statement issued here today, State President BJYM Arun Prabhat, said Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is actually ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’, as the Party (Congress) has always tried to divide the nation and that’s their motive. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for pursuing the anti-India tirade by inviting the persons of doubtful and controversial credentials to join the same.
Prabhat asserted that recently former RAW Chief AS Dulat has participated in the Yatra and walking hand in hand with Rahul Gandhi. He stated that Amarjit Singh Dulat is a former Special Director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau and former Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing in 1999-2000. Dulat has always been known for all wrong reasons across the nation, he said, adding that Dulat is known for his soft outlook towards terrorists which helped dreaded terrorists. He accused the former RAW Chief of hobnobbing with terrorists saying that it was Dulat who managed to ensure that Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son gets a medical seat in Srinagar.