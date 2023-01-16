Congress dividing nation through its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Arun Prabhat

Prabhat asserted that recently former RAW Chief AS Dulat has participated in the Yatra and walking hand in hand with Rahul Gandhi. He stated that Amarjit Singh Dulat is a former Special Director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau and former Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing in 1999-2000. Dulat has always been known for all wrong reasons across the nation, he said, adding that Dulat is known for his soft outlook towards terrorists which helped dreaded terrorists. He accused the former RAW Chief of hobnobbing with terrorists saying that it was Dulat who managed to ensure that Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son gets a medical seat in Srinagar.