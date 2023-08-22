Congress good at lip service: Kavinder Gupta

“It is BJP which ensured direct funding in Ladakh with power given to LAHDC giving no room to delinquents to carry out any kind of bungling. Congress remained mum over UT demand by the Ladakhis, for which many of them even gave supreme sacrifice but it was BJP that realised this dream of people and today they more than satisfied and enjoying rights to the hilt”, he said adding that Rahul cannot misled people by concocting imaginary stories because the people today are well informed and know well that which party is truthful and which not.

Kavinder in a counter question asked the Congress leader to name one significant work which his party has done exclusively for the Ladakhi people? He said that people as well as Congress leadership knows well that no significant work has been done for Ladakh.