Congress good at lip service: Kavinder Gupta

Jammu, Aug 21: In a strong rejoinder to Rahul Gandhi’s accusations about BJP doing nothing substantial in Ladakh, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta today said unlike Congress hypocrisy and lip service, the BJP has accomplished real work starting from fulfilling long pending demand of granting UT status to Ladakh.
In a statement Gupta countered the points raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Ladakh UT,. He said that BJP has satiated the long due aspirations of people of Ladakh and the same have won the hearts of common Ladakhis. This is irking the Congress party and whatever Rahul is saying is all fabricated with no truth in it. He said that leader of the party which despite remaining in power for over 70 years treated Ladakh as a second class region and never bothered to provide justice to its people as the funds used to reach this place via Kashmir with major portion getting siphoned by the corrupt dispensations in the past.
“It is BJP which ensured direct funding in Ladakh with power given to LAHDC giving no room to delinquents to carry out any kind of bungling. Congress remained mum over UT demand by the Ladakhis, for which many of them even gave supreme sacrifice but it was BJP that realised this dream of people and today they more than satisfied and enjoying rights to the hilt”, he said adding that Rahul cannot misled people by concocting imaginary stories because the people today are well informed and know well that which party is truthful and which not.
Kavinder in a counter question asked the Congress leader to name one significant work which his party has done exclusively for the Ladakhi people? He said that people as well as Congress leadership knows well that no significant work has been done for Ladakh.