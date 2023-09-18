Congress holds meeting at Ploura

Balwan Singh said that BJP has utterly failed to address the issues of the people especially of the poor and youth besides depriving the people of J&K of democracy for more than five years. He said common man is suffering on all fronts especially on economic fronts due to it's wrong economic and other anti Jammu policies. Common man is worst hit due to failures to control prices, give employment and check corruption and the dictatorship policies, where no voice is being heard. He said BJP is responsible for the strong arm methods of administration to crush every voice against injustice and huge taxes through smart meters, toll plaza, property tax etc.

Senior Congress leader said that people are fed up but feel cheated and not only want to bring change but also want to teach a lesson to BJP.