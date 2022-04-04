Congress holds protest demonstration against Delimitation Commission

“Commission’s draft report is totally biased and politically motivated. It reflects the gross violation of norms and parameters for the delimitation of the assembly segments and Lok Sabha constituencies. Our party had filed detailed objections to the report expecting a proper hearing but only individual leaders were invited instead of political parties. But just have a cursory glance at the schedule of public sittings provided by the Commission. It will hear grievances of over 200 delegations comprising people from ten districts of Jammu region in 3-4 hours. Similarly it will cover an equal number of delegations representing people from all ten districts of Kashmir in the four hours or so tomorrow. If this is not an eye-wash exercise, what can it be? That’s why we’re protesting here against the denial of proper opportunity to the opposition to represent the people’s grievances,” Mir said, while responding to media questions.