Congress leaders detained during march

The Congress Party leaders and workers were protesting against the unscheduled power cuts in Jammu. They were led by working President Raman Bhalla . The protestors were holding placards and raising slogans against administration for “ leaving people in lurch amidst scorching heat.”

As the Congress leaders were proceeding towards the LG’s residence, police tried to stop them. They faced tough time in controlling huge gathering . PCC working president Raman Bhalla and former Minister Yogesh Sawhney, General Secretary PCC Incharge District President Jammu (U) and General Secretary Manmohan Singh along with other Congress leaders, were detained by the J&K Police and taken in custody.