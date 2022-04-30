Congress leaders detained during march

Jammu, Apr 29: Police on Friday foiled a protest march of the Congress party towards the Lieutenant Governor’s official residence with the detention of the leaders.
The Congress Party leaders and workers were protesting against the unscheduled power cuts in Jammu. They were led by working President Raman Bhalla . The protestors were holding placards and raising slogans against administration for “ leaving people in lurch amidst scorching heat.”
As the Congress leaders were proceeding towards the LG’s residence, police tried to stop them. They faced tough time in controlling huge gathering . PCC working president Raman Bhalla and former Minister Yogesh Sawhney, General Secretary PCC Incharge District President Jammu (U) and General Secretary Manmohan Singh along with other Congress leaders, were detained by the J&K Police and taken in custody.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla criticised the government over “failure” to cope with the power crisis in the past several days forcing residents to take to the streets.
He pinned the onus on the J&K administration and urged them to at least account for it, if not resolve the crisis. He said several towns and villages have been deprived of electricity for 10 to 12 hours in the past 24 hours.
He criticized the J&K administration for not opting for gas turbines, instead of coal-fired power plants. He blamed the J&K government for not doing enough to resolve the power crisis. “This is the first time we are witnessing such a scenario in J&K,” said Bhalla.
The power cuts have impacted the businessmen and industrial unit holders. This crisis has now entered its third week. Earlier, aggrieved people used to convey their problems to mainstream politicians and they would take complaints seriously. Now, bureaucrats are at the helm of affairs who are not bothered about the problems of locals, he added.
At several places, power crisis has even affected the potable water supply. This deficit has forced corporations to go for unscheduled cuts, he said.
Bhalla came down heavily on the administration for the worst power crises and warned it to take immediate steps to improve the situation before it further worsens.
He also slammed the decision to impose water tax in rural areas where there was no regular and proper supply.