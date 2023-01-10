‘Congress leaders join DAP’

“We believe the DAP is the only alternative political party in Jammu and Kashmir that can take it out of present situation. We are quite satisfied with Ghulam Nabi Azad sahib for his developmental agenda since he proved it as erstwhile Jammu Kashmir state’s Chief Minister. So we decided to join it,” the leaders said. Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Azad assured them that he will take every one on board and ensure Jammu and Kashmir is one among the top developed UTs of the country. “The people are gradually understanding and endorsing our agenda of development for Jammu and Kashmir. The joining of new faces from other parties amply reflect their desire for change. DAP is an alternative force and we believe in change and development,” he said.