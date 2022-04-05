Congress leadership sabotaged Kashmiri Hindu Shrines, Temples Bill: Rana

Jammu, Apr 5: Senior BJP leader and ex MLA Devender Rana on Tuesday stated that the “Kashmiri Hindu Shrines and Temples Bill” was sabotaged at the behest of “top most leadership of Congress at the Centre.”
Rana was addressing a gathering at ‘Navreh Milan’ organised by BJP leader Anil Dhar at Jagti township in Nagrota this evening.
“Bill was almost tabled (in the House) by the government of the day. I’m making this statement with a sense of great responsibility as I was part of the government then. However, a call from the office of the then Prime Minister, which was made at the behest of a particular person, sabotaged the tabling of the Bill. It was withdrawn at the behest of (that) one person as it was made out to believe that the government would fall if the Bill was tabled. The bill was sabotaged by the Congress government at the Centre. Singularly the top-most leadership of the Congress was behind the sabotage as I had received the call from the PMO. After it, the call was made to the then Chief Minister cautioning him that the government would fall if the Bill was tabled,” Rana said.
“I request you to pass this Bill in the first session (of J&K Legislature) as and when BJP forms the government after assembly elections in J&K,” he said, while addressing to J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, who was chairing the function.
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh was also scheduled to participate in the function as the chief guest. He, however, could not participate due to some other pressing engagements.
Rana averred that Kashmiri Muslims should give a collective societal response to the violence or terror attacks in the Valley to defeat the nefarious designs of Pakistan.
“We all know that Kashmiri Muslims too want peace and the majority is against the wave of violence. But they need to stand up against the black sheep amongst them, isolate them and express their resolve against the killings of innocent,” Rana said, while referring to renewed spate of violence, even targetting KPs.
“I exhort the Kashmiri Muslims to move away from rhetoric of “dignified return of KPs” and become the nation's voice to ensure their actual return and take on the powers which are becoming obstacles in this mission,” he said.