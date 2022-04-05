Congress leadership sabotaged Kashmiri Hindu Shrines, Temples Bill: Rana

Rana was addressing a gathering at ‘Navreh Milan’ organised by BJP leader Anil Dhar at Jagti township in Nagrota this evening.

“Bill was almost tabled (in the House) by the government of the day. I’m making this statement with a sense of great responsibility as I was part of the government then. However, a call from the office of the then Prime Minister, which was made at the behest of a particular person, sabotaged the tabling of the Bill. It was withdrawn at the behest of (that) one person as it was made out to believe that the government would fall if the Bill was tabled. The bill was sabotaged by the Congress government at the Centre. Singularly the top-most leadership of the Congress was behind the sabotage as I had received the call from the PMO. After it, the call was made to the then Chief Minister cautioning him that the government would fall if the Bill was tabled,” Rana said.