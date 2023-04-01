Congress misused 'Article 356' 93 times to topple opposition govts: Rana

Srinagar, April 01: Terming the Congress as the biggest pollutant in the Indian polity, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said history is replete of instances when the "fast dwindling" political party of the country belittled democracy by imposing emergency in 1975, abusing Article 356 to topple the duly elected governments 93 times and customizing the national politics by coining the slogan, ‘India is Indira, Indira is India’ way back in 1974.

Rana, who was addressing a prominent party workers here at Samba reminded the Congress of its dubious distinction of introducing Aya Ram Gaya Ram culture in the Indian politics.

He said Congress demolished and mutilated all the institutions of Indian democracy and disfigured its federal structure.

“Those were the times the people had been subjected to unprecedented repression and political exploitation by a family that pushed the stalwarts of the Indian freedom movement to oblivion for lust of power”, he added.

He blamed the Congress for bringing criminalization in Indian politics and dividing the society on caste and religious lines to create vote banks. The posterity will never forgive the Congress for sowing the seeds of caste-culture in the Indian polity that has adversely impacted the society over the decades, he added.

“Times have gone and the factotums of the dynasts must now learn to reconcile and adopt the new political culture of the greatest democracy of the world where a common man belonging to Other Backward Classes can rise to become the Prime Minister and a tribal woman making it to the highest office of Head of the Nation”, Mr Rana said, adding this is New India, which is stepping towards becoming the Vishwa Guru.

The Senior BJP leader termed the euphoria of the opposition as a sign of deep frustration on the face of shrinking political space across the country due to acts of omission and commission and the open loot that has brought them together to form a coalition of corrupt. The fear of being caught for plundering the public exchequer has snatched from them their basic sense of proportion, which is why the political discourse has gone down to the lowest depths of Indian history. In their attempt to demean the nation just because of hate Narendra Modi syndrome, they have started targeting the institutions, not only across the country but around the world as well, he said, adding that this is the least the people of the country will tolerate.

Rana said the joining of hands by north-pole and south- pole of Indian politics is not without an agenda either.

Coming as it is at a time when India has emerged as the fifth largest economy of the world and is all set to be the third in the next few years, some elements are desperate to scuttle the nation’s growth story because they don’t want India to shine under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, as per a statement.

Progressive India is an eye-sore for some nations as well, which is why the rejected politicians back home are getting oxygen to weaken the nation from within. He said all these forces will not succeed, given the resolve of Indians, irrespective of religion, region, caste or creed, to make their nation the world leader.

Rana said the coalition of corrupt and inimical forces abroad are destined to fail in their machinations, adding that this is just a matter of time.

Prominent among others who were present in the meeting included Kashmira Singh, District President, Inderjeet Sharma, Sangathan Mantri, Th. Narayan Singh, District Prabhari, Munish Sharma, Seh-Prabhari, Sanjeev Kumar, Ramesh Chander , DDC, Samba, Shilpy Dubey, DDC Vijaypur, Omkar Padha, Amit Dubey and Mandal Presidents.