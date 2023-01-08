Cong must clear stand on Art 370, PAGD before ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’ enters J&K: Rana

Jammu, Jan 08: Castigating the Congress for "messing up" the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during its rule for decades, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand over the repeal of Article 370 before entering into the Union Territory for his yatra.

Rana, in a statement, termed it ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’ instead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

“This is all the more important as the Congress bandwagon is joining the PAGD Gang in this sensitive part of the country, which is hand-in-glove with those openly supporting the radical Jihadis and beating chests for the terror mentor of Pakistan, responsible for mayhem and blood bath in the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region”, Rana said while interacting with various deputations here this afternoon.

He said it will be interesting to watch Rahul Gandhi hoisting the tricolor in Srinagar, as announced by the Congress, on January 28 while being flanked by the leaders like Mehbooba Mufti, who is on record having stated that there will be nobody to raise Tiranga if the Article 370 is tinkered with. "The tricolor, however, is flying high, as high as 100 meters in picturesque Gulmarg, as also in the rest of the Valley by the enthusiasts, ready to sacrifice their lives for its sanctity and glory. The combination of those believing in breaking India, therefore, will be yet another provocation to the compatriots, who have been keenly watching the sinister Congress plan of dividing the society," he added.