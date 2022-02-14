Congress organises membership drive in RS Pura

RS Pura, Feb 14: Continuing membership drive with the slogan ‘Aayo Chalein Congress Ke Sath, Badlein Pradesh Ke Halaat’ in RS Pura on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir alongwith JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla attacked the BJP-led central government for allegedly failing to protect people’s jobs and lands in J&K.
A statement of Congress issued here said that criticising the Centre, Mir said that without an elected government, Jammu and its people were being neglected and overlooked.
“Today democracy in J&K is facing onslaught from no other than the ruling party itself. Ideally, political and ideological differences should have been put aside while dealing with the sensitive region,” he said.
Bhalla in his address said that there was total chaos and confusion among the people as BJP leadership had failed to remove peoples’ apprehensions.
“On the one hand, there is complete uncertainty in J&K, while on the other hand people are confronting with failure of the administration to solve day today problems,” he said.