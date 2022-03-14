Congress rejects Delimitation Commission final draft

Jammu, Mar 14: Congress on Monday criticised the final draft of the Delimitation Commission stating that it totally ignored the ground realities and parameters.
A statement of Congress issued here quoted the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma as saying, “It is dissection, not delimitation. It has totally ignored the ground realities and parameters.”
He said that the party would submit its detailed objections after getting feedback from the ground leaders and people from each assembly constituency.
Sharma said that in view of large reactions, the commission was expected to revisit and review its draft before putting it in the public domain but it did not hear the voices of people from different areas.