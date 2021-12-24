Congress seeks alternate land for Gharana farmers

Jammu, Dec 24: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir and Working President Raman Bhalla Friday demanded that the farmers affected by Gharana Wetland development initiatives should be provided alternate land.
They raised this demand during their visit to Gharana Wetland in R S Pura.
Mir and Bhalla joined by other senior Congress leaders visited Gharana Wetland to take a first-hand appraisal of the situation arising out of what they said, “The government’s adamant attitude vis-à-vis the demand of affected farmers seeking adequate compensation in the form of alternate land.”
The farmers told Mir that the J&K administration was acting arbitrarily without honouring the law of the land.
They alleged that the administrative machinery including civil administration and Police violated the court order by forcefully trespassing into the land of farmers and started fencing.
Mir extended support to the farmers affected by the government initiatives to develop the place, a favourite destination for the migratory birds visiting the country from Europe and other places.
Congress leaders held discussion with a group of affected farmers, assured them full support, and vowed to take up the matter with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other concerned quarters for an amicable resolution.
Mir said that the government should not test the patience of the farming community as they were prepared for any kind of sacrifice to get justice.