Congress seeks govt job, ex-gratia relief of Rs 25 lakh for Baramulla victim’s kin

Jammu, May 18: Former MLC and chief spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma on Wednesday demanded a government job and ex-gratia relief of Rs 25 lakh for the poor family of Ranjeet Singh, who was killed in Baramulla grenade attack.
JKPCC chief spokesperson, while expressing shock over the loss of a precious life of Ranjeet Singh, who belonged to Bakhar area of Sunderbani of district Rajouri, also sought adequate ex gratia for three seriously injured in the terror attack.
Condemning the grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), in an official statement, expressed serious concern over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir and called for effective steps to check such targetted attacks.
“The Congress party is deeply concerned over such repeated incidents of terrorist attacks and targetted killings which need to be checked by an effective strategy by the Centre and various security forces,” Sharma said.
“We are fully with our forces to deal with the deteriorating situation. The government must ensure safety and security of common man in Kashmir and deal with the situation effectively for which all sort of cooperation of Congress is with the forces and the government,” JKPCC chief spokesperson said.
He stated that the party demanded adequate compensation to families of the victims including seriously injured besides government job to the Next of Kin (NoK) of the deceased.
“There should not be two yardsticks for the victims of terrorism”, he said adding that LG administration set a good example by announcing an ex-gratia help of Rs 25 lakh to an earlier victim of targetted attack besides a government job for the family. “Same yard-stick should apply here too,” he added after attending Ranjeet Singh’s last rites and meeting the family members at village Bakhar.
Sharma said the deceased had four daughters including the one studying in 12th standard besides an infant son, wife and aged patents. Under these circumstances, one of the members of his family should be considered for a government job, as per standing provisions of SRO 43 and adequate financial relief, the JKPCC chief spokesperson added.
He also visited the family of seriously injured Govind Singh of Bhalwal Kangri in Sunderbani, who is under treatment in Kashmir. He demanded free treatment and adequate ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to each injured or rendered handicapped to earn livelihood.