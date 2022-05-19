Congress seeks govt job, ex-gratia relief of Rs 25 lakh for Baramulla victim’s kin

JKPCC chief spokesperson, while expressing shock over the loss of a precious life of Ranjeet Singh, who belonged to Bakhar area of Sunderbani of district Rajouri, also sought adequate ex gratia for three seriously injured in the terror attack.

Condemning the grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), in an official statement, expressed serious concern over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir and called for effective steps to check such targetted attacks.