Congress seeks review of Delimitation Commission's draft to remove discrepancies

Jammu, Feb 10: Congress Thursday sought a major review of the Delimitation Commission’s draft proposals to reverse the avoidable disruptions and disturbances in several constituencies on a massive scale just to create seven constituencies.
In an official statement Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said that this was desired to avoid the undue and avoidable inconvenience to the public likely to be caused by massive overhauling and re-allocation of areas in most assembly constituencies.
“The Delimitation Commission has committed glaring irregularities which need to be reviewed before the draft report is made public,” it said.
Questioning the re- allocation of areas in most constituencies on a massive scale just to create seven more seats, the party said that the ground situations and geographical realities, means of communication and connectivity and several other norms were ignored. “In the absence of Legislative Assembly, the broader political representation is missing in the Commission so it will be in the fitness of things and all fairness that it (Commission) undertakes a detailed exercise of getting views and inputs about the physical situations on ground and review the report before going public,” JKPCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said in the statement.
“There is genuine resentment and unrest in several areas because of irregularities and neglect of their aspirations in their respective areas and it will further deepen in the days to come. So a review of the proposed report will save the situation and address the genuine concerns, as the proposals in present form are not acceptable to the general public in most areas of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Sharma referred to the illogical and unjustified divisions of areas in district Rajouri, especially in Sunderbani, Kalakote whereby allegedly unnatural division of Sunderbani was done.
"The views of the public of affected areas should be heard before any further action," he said.