Congress stages protest against inflation, demands statehood restoration

The protest was organised following a monthly meeting of the District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban) where the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) discussed party affairs and current political issues.

After the meeting, the Congress leaders and workers gathered outside the party office under the leadership of former minister and JKPCC vice president Raman Bhalla and senior leader Yogesh Sawhney.

The protest was organised against the Centre to oppose the alleged selling of national assets to private companies and incessant price hikes across the country besides other issues.

The protesters, who raised slogans and held placards criticising the government, marched towards the Raj Bhavan to showcase their disappointment at the government's policies.

However, the roads were barricaded and heavy deployment of Police personnel stopped the protesters and demonstrators from continuing their march.

The protesters demanded the Center to immediately restore statehood to J&K, curb alleged selling of national assets, and control inflation.

Bhalla accused the government of “asset monetisation of the pipeline scheme” adding that the Centre had resorted to selling “family silver” and proved gross incompetence of the government in effectively managing the economy of the country.

Prominent among the protesters included Ramakant Khajuria, Sanjeev Panda, M L Malager, Ritu Choudhary, Bhanu Mahajan, Ricky Dalotra, Krishan Lal Gupta, Atul Sharma, Chander Shekhar, Diwan Chand, Virendra, Pawan Dev Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Raj Kumar Mehra, Inder Pal, Tarsem Lal, Kulbhushan Sharma, Sandeep Dogra, Jasveer Singh, Ganesh Durg, Vimal Panchita, Jagdish Kashyap, Sahil Sharotra, Ram Magotra, Satpal Sapolia, Rajesh Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Garu Ram, Aman Bawa, Joginder Singh Chib, Vijay Chib, Sandeep Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, Ranit, Manmeet Singh, Nasar Masih, Jasmeet Singh, Surinder Dogra, Pritam Singh, Anil Kumar, Vijay Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Amandeep, and Swaran Singh.