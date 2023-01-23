Congress will support J&K statehood issue with ‘full might’: Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar, Jan 23: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who reached Samba in Jammu on Monday said that his party will support Jammu and Kashmir ‘with full might” in its demand for restoration of statehood.
“There’s no bigger issue than your statehood. They (Centre) have snatched away your right. Congress party will show full support, it will put all its might behind restoring statehood,” said Mr Gandhi, as reported by The Indian Express.
He met a cross-section of people from Jammu and Kashmir as the last leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Satwari chowk in Jammu.
Mr Gandhi said they (people) told him that their voices were not being heard by the administration. "The entire trade is being run by outsiders and people of J&K watch them sitting haplessly," he said, as per NDTV.