Conman detained under PSA by Crime Branch Jammu

Jammu, July 18: The Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch, Jammu recommended detention of Saroop Lal, 60, resident of district Jammu under Public Safety Act.
The District Magistrate Jammu issued detention order against the notorious conman Saroop Lal who is involved in nine FIRs and two preliminary verifications in Crime Branch, Jammu.
Ex-serviceman Saroop Lal had first FIR in Crime Branch Jammu in the year 2006 under sections of fabricating fake and forged appointment orders and is continuing targeting the soft innocent unemployed youth.
As per complaints and FIRs he has targeted as many as 19 unemployed youth and cheated money in lakhs. Meanwhile, few of his associates have been booked while some are under scanner.
The Crime Headquarters J&K has instructed its various wings to initiate similar action against repeat and habitual offenders and also investigate their cases speedily and professionally to bring them to justice at the earliest.