Conspiracies hatched across the border to disturb peace being foiled daily: J-K DGP

Singh asserted that the security forces were fully alert to scuttle infiltration attempts by terrorists before the onset of winter.

"We are fully alert to the threats as conspiracies being hatched from across the border are being foiled on a daily basis by police and other security agencies," Singh told reporters after unveiling a wall dedicated to police personnel who died fighting terrorism in Reasi district.

He said attempts to push terrorists and smuggle weapons from across the border were going on but the alertness of the police and security agencies had thwarted most of these bids.

"Terrorists are infiltrated to sustain militancy. Most of the time, these attempts are foiled but sometimes they succeed. Those who are successful are neutralised by police and security forces (in the hinterland)," the DGP said.

He said many such terrorists were neutralised in successful anti-terrorism operations in Jammu, Poonch-Rajouri and different parts of Kashmir valley.