Construction of bunkers reviewed in Hiranagar, Marheen

The DDC inquired about the physical status of the ongoing works, number of works completed and headways achieved so far in border blocks of Hiranagar and Marheen.

It was given out that PWD and Rural Development Department have been entrusted with the task of construction of 2126 bunkers in border tehsils of Hiranagar and Marheen, which include 1956 individual bunkers and 170 community bunkers. While giving brief of the progress, XEN REW apprised that RDD has completed 391 individual and 15 community bunkers in twin tehsils of Hiranagar and Marheen.