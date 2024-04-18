Construction of IIT, IIM, AIIMS to be game-changers: Rana

Jammu, Apr 18: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that construction of IIT, IIM, and AIIMS in Jammu will be game-changers in uplifting education and research standards.

According to a press release he was addressing a series of Nukkad meetings at different places in Nagrota assembly constituency. Rana said Jammu has now left an indelible mark in the field of education and research at the national level.

“The construction of IIT, IIM and AIIMS in Jammu will prove to be game changers, not only for meeting the expectations of the people but also in producing ace professionals and technocrats in their respective fields,”the BJP leader said. He also emphasised the array of welfare initiatives undertaken by the BJP government at the Centre aimed at uplifting the poor and marginalized sections of society.

“The commitment to inclusive development without discrimination based on any community, caste, creed, or religion is exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’ slogan” he said.

Earlier, the BJP candidate for Jammu parliamentary constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma, described the 10 years term of the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “golden period” in history of Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that the Union Territory, especially Jammu, is fast becoming a major hub of education and skill development.

“In Jammu region, Nagrota assembly segment is fortunate to have been transformed into a major hub of higher educational institutes. The construction of prestigious institutes like IIT, IIM and the Craft Institute in the area has not only brought a major transformation in the higher education of the region but it has also given a significant boost to the local economy of the area,” Sharma said