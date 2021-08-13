Convergence In Plantation | Govt constitutes J&K-level working group; district, block-level committees

“Sanction is accorded to the constitution of a working group J&K-level, and committees at district and block level for securing convergence in plantation work and related activities of the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment and the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj,” reads an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

In the J&K-level working group, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K (HoFF) would be its chairperson, Director Social Forestry, J&K as member, Director, Rural Development, Kashmir and Jammu as members, representatives of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj as member and Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning) with PCCF as convenor.

The J&K-level working group would steer, guide and closely monitor the formulation of action plans by the district and block-level committees as also examining these action plans for carrying out plantation and related activities of the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment in convergence mode by dove-tailing funds and resources of MGNREGS available with the Rural Development Department;

This working group would work out modalities and remove difficulties and impediments for implementation of works under the convergence mode.

The working group would supervise implementation of works efficiently funded through convergence mode.

The working group would meet on fortnightly basis and would be assisted by district level and block level committees, read an order issued by the GAD.

Besides, the district level committee has also been constituted which would comprise Divisional Forest Officer Territorial Concern as chairperson, Assistant Commissioner Development as co-chair, Divisional Forest Officer Social Forestry as member and Assistant Conservator of Forests and Range Officer (Headquarter) Territorial as convenor.

The GAD has also constituted a block level committee which would comprise Block Development Officer concerned as chairperson, Range Officer (Territorial and Social Forestry) as member and Block Officer (Territorial) to be nominated by DFO territorial as member secretary.

“Both these committees will prepare an action plan jointly by identifying the areas and activities to be taken in convergence in the year to submit the convergence plans in a timely manner, to approving authorities and to monitor effective implementation of the plans,” says the order.