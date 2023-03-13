Cooperative stakeholders meet | Rahul Gandhi defamed India, should apologise: Rana

Rana said that ‘hate Modi campaign’ has further united the patriotic Indians to stand behind the Prime Minister like a rock to make India the Vishwa Guru. While the stature of Modi is growing leaps and bounds in the comity of nations, the haters back home are getting reduced as political dwarfs. This is a case study for students of politics, he maintained.

Devender Singh Rana exuded confidence about the cooperative movement witnessing revival and great momentum in Jammu and Kashmir. He said “Many strides have been taken regarding this in the recent past and much more is on the anvil”.