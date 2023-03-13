Cooperative stakeholders meet | Rahul Gandhi defamed India, should apologise: Rana

Jammu, Mar 13: Slamming former Congress President and Member Parliament Rahul Gandhi for defaming India on the foreign soil, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that instead of crying hoarse over democracy in danger, he should have drawn global attention towards the menace of terrorism that is biggest chalk to the civilised world.
“Rahul Gandhi had an experience of escaping unhurt due to his non-violence avatar after seeing eye to eye to a terrorist in Kashmir during his Bharat Todo Yatra while being oblivious of Prime Minister Narendra Modi fighting decisive war against terrorism and Naxalism in Kashmir and North East,” Rana said while speaking during day-long Cooperative Stakeholders Meet here, adding that the Congress leader should apologise to the Nation for belittling India.
Devender Rana said that Rahul Gandhi was so enthused and encouraged by changing security scenario in the Valley that he flew back just days after his Todo Yatra to take rides on snow bikes and ski on snow-capped curves of Gulmarg. “It is different that the ‘democrat Scion’ of the emergency imposing Gandhi clan did not acknowledge the great efforts in containing terrorism because of hate for the Prime Minister. This is the trauma with the first Congress family and their ilk in the opposition, who are brave like ostrich. Deprivation from the power has affected their mental equilibrium to such an extent that they have lost the sense of proportion as to what to say and where to say. It is irony for India to have some so-called leaders who can go any extent in maligning their country on the one hand and a leader who believes in nation first,” he added.
Rana said that ‘hate Modi campaign’ has further united the patriotic Indians to stand behind the Prime Minister like a rock to make India the Vishwa Guru. While the stature of Modi is growing leaps and bounds in the comity of nations, the haters back home are getting reduced as political dwarfs. This is a case study for students of politics, he maintained.
Devender Singh Rana exuded confidence about the cooperative movement witnessing revival and great momentum in Jammu and Kashmir. He said “Many strides have been taken regarding this in the recent past and much more is on the anvil”.