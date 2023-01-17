Coordination Cell to monitor implementation of online services in J&K
Jammu, Jan 17: A day after J&K went fully digital, following the direction of the Chief Secretary A K Mehta, the Union Territory (UT) administration Tuesday constituted a six-member Coordination Cell for monitoring the progress on implementation of online services in various districts.
All administrative departments, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors of all PSUs and Corporations too have been asked to constitute similar cells.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of a Coordination Cell in the General Administration Department (GAD) under the overall supervision of Vikas Verma, JKAS Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, to monitor the daily progress of online services being provided in various districts of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by GAD Secretary. The Cell will comprise Akshay Rajan, JKAS Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department; Neha Bakshi, JKAS Under Secretary, Information Technology Department; Roopali Arora, JKAS Under Secretary, General Administration Department; representative of NIC to be nominated by SIO, NIC and Gagandeep Singh, Senior Assistant, General Administration Department.
As per its terms of reference, the committee will submit a progress report of all online services being provided in the districts of the Union Territory to the office of Chief Secretary on a daily basis. Further, it has been directed that all administrative departments, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors of all PSUs and Corporations will constitute similar coordination cells in their respective offices to monitor the progress of online services being provided by their departments and offices and will ensure that all the services in their respective departments and jurisdiction are provided through online mode only.