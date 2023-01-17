Coordination Cell to monitor implementation of online services in J&K

All administrative departments, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors of all PSUs and Corporations too have been asked to constitute similar cells.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of a Coordination Cell in the General Administration Department (GAD) under the overall supervision of Vikas Verma, JKAS Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, to monitor the daily progress of online services being provided in various districts of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by GAD Secretary. The Cell will comprise Akshay Rajan, JKAS Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department; Neha Bakshi, JKAS Under Secretary, Information Technology Department; Roopali Arora, JKAS Under Secretary, General Administration Department; representative of NIC to be nominated by SIO, NIC and Gagandeep Singh, Senior Assistant, General Administration Department.