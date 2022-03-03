Cop among two killed in Jammu road accident

Srinagar, Mar 3: Two persons including a Jammu and Kashmir Police official died affer a car collided with a tractor near golf course Sidhra in Jammu city last night, reports said on Thursday.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that the car bearing registration number JK02CQ 8145 and a tractor JK02CU 1807 collided with each other allegedly after the tractor came from the wrong side.
In the accident, the car driver and his co-passenger sustained critical injuries. Both were shifted to Government Medical College Jammu where they breathed last.
The deceased have been identified as J&K Police personnel Aman Dev son of Raj Dev and Tarun Bali son of Neelam Bali-both residents of new plot Jammu.
Police have taken up investigation in the matter.