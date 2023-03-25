Couple detained in Jammu for alleged links with Amritpal aide

Jammu, March 25: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained a couple from RS Pura area for their alleged links with a close aide of fugitive Amritpal Singh, officials said.
Amrik Singh, resident of RS Pura and his wife namely Paramjit Kour detained by Jammu Police and further handed over to Punjab Police for reportedly having links with Papalpreet Singh (close aide of Amritpal Singh), tweeted Jammu Police.
Amritpal Singh, head of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De, is evading arrest in several cases registered against him in Punjab.
An official said the Jammu police swung into action following inputs shared by Punjab Police about the close aide of Papalpreet Singh.
Accordingly, a police team from R S Pura Police Station nabbed the duo. They were handed over to Punjab Police for reportedly having links with Papalpreet Singh.