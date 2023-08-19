Court convicts ex-Girdawar in Jammu for accepting bribe for attesting land mutation

Jammu, Aug 19: The Special Anti Corruption Court Jammu has convicted the ex-Girdawar, Patwar Halqa Laxmipuram, Chinore, Bantalab, Jammu, for demanding and later accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in a land mutation case.
In a statement issued by Anti Corruption Bureau J&K said, the Court convicted Mohd Ashraf, of Billawar Kathua, who was posted as Girdawar Patwar Halqa Laxmipuram Chinore Bantalab, Jammu in a case “under FIR number 10/2016 P/S VOJ (now ACB, Jammu) for offence punishable under section 4-A r/w 5 (2) of P.C Act 2006.”
The statement said that the accused was sentenced for simple imprisonment of one year for each offence and fine of Rs 10,000.
“In default of payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo imprisonment of three months. The prosecution of the case was conducted by Addl. P.P, Ld. Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu Irshad Ahmed,” the statement further added.
A case FIR number 10/2016 P/S VOJ was registered in Police Station VOJ on 20 April 2016 on the basis of complaint lodged by the complainant that his mother had purchased 7 marals of land. “The complainant approached several times to the concerned Giradwar but he was not provided with the copy of mutation and in fact the convict demanded the bribe money of Rs 5,000 for the same,” the ACB said.