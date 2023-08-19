Court convicts ex-Girdawar in Jammu for accepting bribe for attesting land mutation

In a statement issued by Anti Corruption Bureau J&K said, the Court convicted Mohd Ashraf, of Billawar Kathua, who was posted as Girdawar Patwar Halqa Laxmipuram Chinore Bantalab, Jammu in a case “under FIR number 10/2016 P/S VOJ (now ACB, Jammu) for offence punishable under section 4-A r/w 5 (2) of P.C Act 2006.”

The statement said that the accused was sentenced for simple imprisonment of one year for each offence and fine of Rs 10,000.