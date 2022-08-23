Court issues bailable warrant against Rubaiya Sayeed for non-appearance in her abduction case

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, one of the accused in the case, appeared before the court from Delhi's Tihar Jail via video conference.

He once again insisted on his physical appearance while turning down the court's offer of legal aid or amicus, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said.

On July 15, Rubaiya had identified Malik and three others as the ones who took her captive.

Rubaiya was abducted near Lal Ded Hospital on December 8, 1989 when her father was the Union home minister and freed from captivity five days later on December 13 after the then V P Singh government, supported by the BJP at the Centre, released five terrorists in exchange.