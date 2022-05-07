Court orders FIR against seven cops for allegedly threatening man's life in Reasi

Srinagar, May 7: A court in J&K's Reasi has ordered lodging of FIR against at least seven policemen for allegedly putting a local's life at risk.
As per the complainant Prem Singh, the accused surrounded his kacha house and tin shed from all the corners on 19 September last year, news agency GNS reported.
Singh said that the accused put fire to a pile of wood on the roof of the house as well as door. On seeing threat to his life, Singh said that he moved with his family to his shed and closed the iron door. The accused, he said, asked him and his family to come out from house and threatened them of serious consequences in case they fail to so. On hearing noise and smoke, Singh said the people of the locality came there and subsequently the accused fled away from the spot.
Singh said that he approached SHO and other police officers to register the FIR against the accused persons but to no avail.
Consequently, he filed complaint with the court under section 156(3) Cr.P.C. for seeking direction to the SHO concerned for registering of FIR against the accused persons.
“Perused the contents of the application. The applicant has alleged that the accused persons have committed offences under section 436,426,427 & 506 IPC. Since all the accused persons are police officials no action against have been taken by the police or higher officials despite his complaint. As such he wanted this court to direct the SHO concerned to take action against them by lodging an FIR for the commission of above mentioned offences,” the court of Additional Mobile Magistrate Reasi Priyanka Mahajan—observed in the order as per GNS, adding, “Applying my mind in the facts of the instant application, it is clear that applicant has come to the court after exhausting the remedies of approaching concerned police station and SSP for the lodging of FIR but without any reason same was not done.”
“As such the SHO Chassana is hereby directed to register a FIR against the non-applicants/accused persons and investigate into the matter, ” it added.