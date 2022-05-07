Court orders FIR against seven cops for allegedly threatening man's life in Reasi

As per the complainant Prem Singh, the accused surrounded his kacha house and tin shed from all the corners on 19 September last year, news agency GNS reported.

Singh said that the accused put fire to a pile of wood on the roof of the house as well as door. On seeing threat to his life, Singh said that he moved with his family to his shed and closed the iron door. The accused, he said, asked him and his family to come out from house and threatened them of serious consequences in case they fail to so. On hearing noise and smoke, Singh said the people of the locality came there and subsequently the accused fled away from the spot.