COVID-19 | H&ME asks GMCs to engage medical, paramedical students

Given the sudden spike in COVID-19 positive cases across J&K, Director SKIMS, Soura, and Principals of GMC of Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Rajouri, and Kathua have been directed to engage medical and paramedical students (not more than 33 percent of the total available students at one instance) for utilising their services for COVID-19 mitigation to avoid any shortage of manpower in territory healthcare facilities, reads an order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, Jammu.