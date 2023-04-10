COVID-19 related preparedness| GMC Jammu, MCH Gandhi Nagar conduct mock drill

Jammu, Apr 10: Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu and MCH Gandhi Nagar today conducted mock drills to check preparedness to deal with the gradual rise in COVID-19 cases in Jammu City.
An official said that the isolation ward in GMC Jammu has admitted four COVID-19 infected adult patients and they were undergoing treatment. During the mock drill, the isolation ward, ventilators and oxygen beds and other staff members readiness was checked.
“The GMC Jammu has an oxygen generation plant besides other supply supports to ensure that the shortage of oxygen can be fulfilled within no time,” said the official who supervised the mock drill.