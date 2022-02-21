COVID-19: Schools reopen in Jammu for lower classes after two years

Welcoming the students back in their classes, Mengi assured the parents that they have taken all necessary precautions in accordance with the government guidelines for the safety of the children.

He said the students do not know their classrooms and some of them in pre-primary will have schooling experience for the first time.

It is like bringing them back from mother's lap to the school. It is a challenging situation for the teachers to adjust them in the classroom atmosphere but we are confident of the success, he said.