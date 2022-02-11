COVID-19|LG calls for gradual reopening of schools

Jammu, Feb 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in J&K during a meeting with Covid Task Force and DCs and SPs of all 20 districts and said that as pandemic situation had improved it was time to gradually move ahead to the reopening of schools.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG said that the pandemic situation had improved and authorities could gradually move ahead for reopening of schools and holding offline classes while ensuring complete adherence to SoPs.
He issued directions to the district administrations to ensure enabling environment for schools for reopening, cleaning and sanitation, transportation, flexible and staggered timings for students with the help of school education authorities.
“There will be flexibility in attendance and consent of parents and guardians will be obtained, as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. Students willing to study from home with the consent of parents will be allowed to do so,” the LG said.
On the issue of vaccination for 15-18 years age group and distribution of Sehat Golden Cards, he passed directions to the district officers to speed up the efforts.
Earlier, VivekBhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the analysis of Covid-19 situation, active positive cases, testing, contact tracing and vaccination of 15-18 years age group, CAB enforcements, and percentage achieved in weekly and overall BIS Registrations’ progress under AB PM-JAY & AB PM-JAY SEHAT.
He said that there has been significant growth in vaccination for 15-18 years age group.
Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; AtalDulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; RanjanPrakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.