CPO Gupta posted in J&K ACB

Jammu, Apr 18: The government on Monday transferred Chief Prosecuting Officer (CPO) Rohit Gupta and posted him in the Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K.
“In the interest of administration, Rohit Gupta, Chief Prosecuting Officer, presently posted as Special Public Prosecutor, Anti Corruption Court Doda has been transferred and posted in the Anti Corruption Bureau J&K, with immediate effect,” read GAD order, referring to recommendations of Designated Committee constituted under Rule 5 of the J&K Vigilance Organization (Gazetted) Service Recruitment (Qualification & Eligibility) Rules, 2009.