CPO Gupta posted in J&K ACB

“In the interest of administration, Rohit Gupta, Chief Prosecuting Officer, presently posted as Special Public Prosecutor, Anti Corruption Court Doda has been transferred and posted in the Anti Corruption Bureau J&K, with immediate effect,” read GAD order, referring to recommendations of Designated Committee constituted under Rule 5 of the J&K Vigilance Organization (Gazetted) Service Recruitment (Qualification & Eligibility) Rules, 2009.