Crackdown against illegal mining | DMO Jammu seizes 3 vehicles, 200 MTs of sand

Following orders from Deputy Commissioner Jammu, the DMO and his team conducted raids on Tuesday morning at several locations including Belol, Miran Sahib, Lalyal, Sumb Toph and Surya Chack areas. Three vehicles engaged in illegal transportation of minor minerals were confiscated.

The seized vehicles with chassis numbers MBNGAALUPMRCO3963l and license plates JK02CW0723 and JK20B 5084 were caught transporting sand without the required e-Challan (Form A). The vehicles were handed over to respective police stations and Chowki authorities for safekeeping until penalties were paid.