Crackdown against illegal mining | DMO Jammu seizes 3 vehicles, 200 MTs of sand

Jammu, Aug 29: In continuation to its efforts to curb illegal mining, the Geology and Mining Department team, led by District Mineral Officer, Dr. Gulshan Kumar, today carried out a series of raids against unauthorised excavation and mineral dumping in the district.
Following orders from Deputy Commissioner Jammu, the DMO and his team conducted raids on Tuesday morning at several locations including Belol, Miran Sahib, Lalyal, Sumb Toph and Surya Chack areas. Three vehicles engaged in illegal transportation of minor minerals were confiscated.
The seized vehicles with chassis numbers MBNGAALUPMRCO3963l and license plates JK02CW0723 and JK20B 5084 were caught transporting sand without the required e-Challan (Form A). The vehicles were handed over to respective police stations and Chowki authorities for safekeeping until penalties were paid.
One vehicle was caught in Belol area and handed to SHO Miran Sahib Police Station. A Vehicle, caught transporting sand illegally from the Mandal area, was seized in collaboration with the Incharge Phallian Mandal Police Chowki and handed over to the concerned Chowki Officer. In Lalyal, one more vehicle was seized and entrusted to Incharge Chatha Police Chowki.
Additionally, the DMO and team, along with the Mandal Chowki Incharge, visited the Surya Chack and Ganeshu Chack areas. About 200 metric tons of illegally stockpiled sand were confiscated. Offenders were instructed to contact the Joint Director of Geology and Mining for release after paying penalties.
Several complaints prompted this action against illegal mineral extraction, transportation and storage. This operation led to the seizure of three vehicles and 200 metric tons of sand. A previous operation the day before resulted in the seizure of eight vehicles, including an excavator, bringing the two-day total to 11 vehicles.
Earlier in the week, a joint effort between DMO Jammu, Geology and Mining and local police targeted Lalyal, Malka Chack and Muckwal areas, seizing 10 vehicles and 1800 metric tons of illicitly stored sand. seized sand piles were handed over to Chatha Chowki and about 2000 metric tons were returned to the Tawi River with the help of machinery.