Crafts exhibition held at Udhampur Military Station

Jammu, Mar 10: In an attempt to encourage and nurture the vocational skills of the families of the armed forces, on the occasion of International Woman’s Day, a ‘Hunar Haat’ was organised at Udhampur Military Station to provide a platform to the families to showcase their creative side.
The exhibition received an overwhelming response from the families who displayed a variety of art work ranging from handicraft, illustrated arts and crafts to include Macrame, Mandala art, Paper Quilling, Crochet work, Maggam paintings, sketches and also certain culinary products to tickle the taste buds.
The Hunar Haat was inaugurated by the participating families themselves in presence of Shikha Slaria, General Secretary, Army Wives Welfare Association, Northern Command and was witnessed by a number of families of Udhampur Military Station who were awestruck with the talent displayed and lauded the efforts put in place by the women folk and also urged the Army to conduct more such events in future.