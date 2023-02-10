Creation of  comprehensive soil, land resource information system | J&K govt  approves ambitious project 

The project, titled ‘J&K Soil and Land Resource Information (JKSLRI)’ system, has been designed to help in decision-making for sustainable use of soil and land resources in the region, which is being considered as ecologically fragile.With its goal of providing a scientific base for crop diversification and soil suitability, the JKSLRI project is set to revolutionize the way we approach land use and soil management in the region.

“The problem of unscientific land conversions and poor soil health management practices has been causing a decline in soil health, leading to poor outputs and even enterprise failure. There is also lack of knowledge and poor extension on soil health management, which is leading to loss of soil biodiversity due to intense cultivation and soil pollution”, said Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department.