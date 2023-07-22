Crime Branch Jammu arrests 2 absconders

Jammu, July 22: The sleuths of the Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Jammu today apprehended two absconders from Haryana and Maharashtra.
The arrested persons have been identified as Satvinder Singh, resident of Kaisupura Kutta Bud Enllabad district Sirsa Haryana and another accused namely Rajeev Bharanatti, resident of Flat No-104 Mahavir Darshan Plot No 5A Sector 06 Kopar Khairanee, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra).
The Crime Branch has said that both the accused were arrested by two special teams of Crime Branch, Jammu from Haryana and Maharashtra, as both were at large and constantly changed their locations to dodge the Police for avoiding arrest.
Both the accused persons were absconding since the investigation of the cases, as such the charge sheets were produced against them under section 512 Cr.PC. The court had accordingly issued arrest warrants against them.
The absconders were on a run from one place to another to avoid their arrest, as the court had already issued an arrest warrant to bring them to justice. Expert Crime Branch teams were formed and deputed outside J&K to keep track of the movement of the absconders.
Pertinently, Satvinder Singh was involved in case FIR Number 38 of 2021 under section 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC P/S CBJ for luring and duping unemployed youth for their overseas job placement, and Rajeev Bharanatti was involved in case FIR Number 16 of 2020 under section 420 IPC P/S CBJ for defrauding complainant of lakhs of rupees.