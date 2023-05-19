Crime wing's cyber centre recovers funds stolen online in two cases

Jammu, May 19: The Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) of Crime Wing, J&K Police today claimed to have worked out two successful resolutions in recent cyber crime cases, resulting in the recovery of defrauded funds.
Officials said that on February 22, 2023, Abhishek Sharma reported a credit card fraud to CICE. Sharma stated that a sum of Rs 47, 240 was fraudulently deducted from his credit card by cyber criminals on February 13, 2023.
A statement said that inspector Vikram Choudhary investigated the matter, and he successfully traced the funds and retrieved the entire amount of Rs. 47, 240. The recovered funds were promptly credited to Sharma's bank account, providing him with a sense of relief and justice.
Similarly, on March 24, 2023, Maharaj Krishan Koul reported a cyber fraud to CICE. He revealed that his hard-earned money had been fraudulently deducted from his bank account by cyber criminals on March 20, 2023. Inspector Vikram successfully recovered Rs 14, 670 which was promptly credited back to Koul's bank account.
CICE requests the general public’s cooperation in tackling cyber crime through awareness and due diligence while using mobile phones, games, online quiz and financial schemes etc.