Crime wing's cyber centre recovers funds stolen online in two cases

A statement said that inspector Vikram Choudhary investigated the matter, and he successfully traced the funds and retrieved the entire amount of Rs. 47, 240. The recovered funds were promptly credited to Sharma's bank account, providing him with a sense of relief and justice.

Similarly, on March 24, 2023, Maharaj Krishan Koul reported a cyber fraud to CICE. He revealed that his hard-earned money had been fraudulently deducted from his bank account by cyber criminals on March 20, 2023. Inspector Vikram successfully recovered Rs 14, 670 which was promptly credited back to Koul's bank account.

CICE requests the general public’s cooperation in tackling cyber crime through awareness and due diligence while using mobile phones, games, online quiz and financial schemes etc.